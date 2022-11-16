Linda Gayleen Davidson, 67, of Sterling, Kansas and formerly of Thayer, Kansas passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Linda was born February 11, 1955 in Burlington, Kansas, the daughter of Thomas Edgar and Onita Clara (Lloyd) Deaton. She grew up in a small house in Yates Center, Kansas with her mother, father, and little brother. After graduating high school, she worked in her mother’s diner; where she met Charles Davidson, a man to whom she was happily married to for 26 years. For many years they traveled working different jobs until they settled down and started a family of their own.
She enjoyed working on the farm, fishing, and raising her son Chase. Linda was a woman on the go, she worked for the school system teaching special education and in later years returned to the restaurant scene working at the 169 Cafe.
In 2015 Linda began battling unfortunate health issues. Her family then decided to move her to Ulysses for better care and comfort. She spent six years there before moving in with her son and daughter-in-law. Now taking it easy, she spent most of her days reading varies books, doing crossword puzzles, watching Jayhawks basketball, and enjoying time with her grandson. In her final days she maintained her sense of humor and strength until the end. Linda made many lifelong friends and impacted their lives in so many ways. She will leave behind many cherished memories with her family, friends and loved ones. Linda is survived by her son Chase and his wife, Brittany, of Sterling, brother Tom Deaton of Chanute, and her grandson Cole Davidson of Sterling.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Davidson.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 20 pm at Thayer Cemetery in Thayer. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas, 66720.
