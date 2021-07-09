Ellene Manly, 74, of Erie, passed away at 9:41 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident north of Erie in Neosho County. Further obituary information and service arrangements will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
