Donald Gene Stanislaus, 87, of Chanute passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at his home. Don was born on May 25, 1934 in Fredonia, Kansas, the son of Woodrow (Pete) Stanislaus and Rachel (Cox) Cummings.
Don grew up in Fredonia, and in 1952 graduated from Fredonia High School. On July 4, 1952, he married Frankie D. Barker-Swango. They were blessed with four children, Lance, Larry, Donna, and Kirby, they later divorced.
Don was married to Katherine Brown on February 19, 1977 in Chanute, Kansas. Out of that marriage, Don gained a bonus daughter Holly R. Miller and her two children Garrett and Katherine Channing Miller, that became bonus children to Don.
Don was a businessman first and foremost, but while he was starting Honda of Chanute, he worked as a switchman for the Santa Fe Railroad at night. Honda of Chanute, now known as Kirby’s SuperSports, was Don’s pride and joy for over 50 years; he also owned Honda of Independence in Independence, Kansas. When Don wasn’t busy running his businesses, he was a member of the Elks Club in Chanute, loved boating, camping, riding motorcycles, hunting, fly fishing, spending time with his family and taking camping trips to Colorado in the summer.
Don is survived by:
His wife: Kathy Stanislaus of Chanute, KS; His sons: Lance Stanislaus and his wife, Judy, of Jay, OK, Larry Stanislaus and his wife, Julie, of Timberlake, KS, Kirby Stanislaus and his wife, Jamie, of Chanute, KS; Daughter: Donna Brummel and her husband, Roger, of Garnett, KS; Bonus daughters: Holly R. Miller of Chanute, KS, Katherine Channing Miller of Chanute, KS; Bonus Son: Garrett Miller of Overland Park, KS; Sister: Reva Jean Audiss of Chanute, KS; Grandchildren: Jennifer Brummel, Nicole (Nate) Wiehl, Chris Anderson, Sean Anderson, David Stanislaus, Taryn (Tyler) Hensley, Tereslyn Stanislaus, Tristyn Stanislaus, Tyler Westhoff, and Jadyn Ellsworth; Great-grandchildren: Gwendolyn Wiehl, Benjamin Wiehl, Rhett Evenson, Harlan Hensley, and Edie Hensley
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather Gene Cummings.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 2 to 4 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1 pm at the First Christian Church in Chanute with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Horizon Hospice and Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Cente r- EMS. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family would appreciate masks be worn. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.