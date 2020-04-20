Terry Wayne Carpenter, 62, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Heritage Nursing Home. He was born to Marion “Herb” and Evelyn Louise Carpenter on November 1, 1957. He graduated in 1975 at Chanute High School. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol Kennedy. Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date.
