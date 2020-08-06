Tonya Darleen Hurst, 44, of Humboldt, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Hospital, losing her battle against cancer. Tonya was born on January 20, 1976 in Wichita, KS the daughter of Billy D. and Katherine D. (Sollers) Webb.
Tonya was a graduate of Erie High School Class of 1994. In 1996 Tonya married Dustin R. Coy. Tonya and Dustin were married for 12 years until his death in 2008. On May 28, 2011 Tonya married Dale A. Hurst and he survives at their home.
Tonya was a loving, caring, giving person who enjoyed people. She worked at Monarch Cement Plant as a facility care taker. A member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Humboldt, Tonya dedicated her life to taking care of her family.
Survivors including her husband, Dale, include:
Ten Children: Austin Coy, Mackinzie Davis, Dalton Hurst, Ashley Coy, Whitney Coy, Courtney Coy, Tucker Hurst, Aaron Coy, Levi Coy, Tanner Hurst; Four Grandchildren: Raelynn Coy, Bennett Coy, Raelynn Hurst and Lillian Davis; Mother: Katherine Dutton.
Tonya was preceded in death by her father and first husband Dustin Coy.
Cremation has been requested. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service will be for family members only, however, the funeral service and rosary will be livedstreamed through the church and Facebook and Youtube. Mass will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute, with Rosary being recited at 10:30 am. Memorials have been suggested to either St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Humboldt, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to; Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
