Carmen Collett passed away Monday, August 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Nellie Collett, and brothers George, Joe, and Marion. She was the youngest, born April 19, 1917.
She lived in Chanute until being 99, and in 2017 became a resident at a Catholic Care Center, Villa St. Francis of Olathe, Kansas until the age of 104. She is survived by two nieces and four nephews. The family would like to recognize the employees of Villa St. Francis for their exemplary care and compassion for Carmen, but especially their love for her and all the residents. They will fondly remember her for her “putting them in her pocket,” but they will always remember her by her being placed in their hearts!
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 15 from 4-5 pm at Countryside Funeral Home, and Catholic Mass at St Patrick’s Church, Chanute, KS, 11 am Monday, Aug 16. Rosary will be held at 10:30 am prior to service time. Burial to follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Chanute. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.