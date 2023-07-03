George I. Richard, 102, of Erie, passed away at 2:05 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Labette Health in Parsons. His wife, Neva, survives of the home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023 at Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery.
Complete obituary details will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
