Jordan Charles McClintick passed away at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas on February 6, 2021 at the age of 30. Jordan is preceded in death by his grandparents Don and Lela McClintick. Survivors include his significant other, Megan Neil, and their son, Weston McClintick, of the home; parents Kimberly Brown Fasciano and Milton McClintick; siblings Jessica McClintick and her two sons of Wichita, KS, Dakota McClintick and his significant other and their 3 daughters of Atlanta, GA, Jerred Brewer and his wife and their 2 daughters of Wichita, KS, Jaden Brewer and his significant other and their 2 sons of Wichita, KS, and (bonus brother) Braedin Voorhies of St. Paul; grandparents Peg and Charles Brown of St. Paul, KS.
Jordan was born in Parsons, KS on June 25, 1990. He attended Girard schools where he enjoyed various sports including football, baseball and basketball. He graduated with the Class of 2009 and later earned his welding certification and was employed by Great Plain Manufacturing, Inc. in Salina, KS. He had also worked for the City of Mulberry doing various maintenance jobs. Jordan also enjoyed looking for and collecting antiques. Jordan loved everything that could be done outdoors. He would go hunting, fishing and lawncare. Most of all Jordan loved spending time with family. He always talked about all the things he wanted to experience with his son, Weston. Weston was his pride and joy.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10 am at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to an education account set up for Weston at Exchange State Bank, P.O. Box 188 St. Paul, KS 66771. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
