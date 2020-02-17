Jon Alan Wood, 81. of Chanute, KS, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at home. He was born on July 1, 1938 in rural Humboldt, KS to Clarence and Jessie (Shultz) Wood. Jon graduated from Humboldt High School in 1956 and then attended Indiana Tech. On June 26, 1958, he married Kathryn Hoepker in Humboldt, KS.
Jon worked for Alcorn and OPF in Chanute, KS and then went to work for Monarch Cement in Humboldt, KS and retired from there. He was a HAM Radio Operator and enjoyed doing woodworking. He served as a Cub Master for many years. Jon loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Jon was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Chanute.
Jon is survived by
Wife: Kathryn Wood; Children: Janet Wood, Brian Wood and wife, Sandy, Kevin Wood; Sister: Mary M. Liles; 9 Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has been requested. Graveside service will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11 am at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, KS. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital or Wound Warriors and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
