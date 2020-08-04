Eleanor Marie (Spreer) Sloan received her Reward on August 1, 2020.
Eleanor was born in Barnes, Kansas July 18, 1925 to Otto and Lydia Behrens Spreer. She was the oldest girl in a family of 10 children. She was her mother’s helper in many ways on an active farm. They preceded her in death.
She was one of the Greatest Generation. She walked to school in the snow and rain. She lived through The Depression, The Dust Bowl and anything that life gave her. She was a Warrior on many fronts. Our Warrior,
She lived her life by example, for others to learn from. Her children Linda Sloan Trainor and her husband, the late Charlie Trainor, Kathy Sloan Thompson and her husband, David DeWeese, will always remember her example.
Eleanor married Ray E. Sloan in Thayer, Kansas in 1945. They lived their best life in Chanute and on Grand Lake. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Eleanor worked for 38 years with the companies of Aeroduct, HK Porter, Porter and HBD Industries, all under the same roof. From the factory floor midnight shift to the front office as Production Planner, she was one of the few women to break through the glass ceiling at the time. After retirement she volunteered to help children practice their reading skills at the local elementary schools.
Eleanor included her grandchildren Troy Edwards, Keith Trainor, Travis Edwards, Sabin Brea Thompson and Thane Thompson as her playmates, work mates, fishing buddies and beginner chefs. She was preceded in death by grandson Clifford Austin Newton.
Granddaughters by marriage Tia Edwards, Sarah Trainor, Stephanie Edwards, Jamie Thompson and Kelsi Edwards gave Eleanor beautiful children to enjoy.
Great-grandchildren Tyler Edwards, Tanner Edwards, Preston Trainor, Hailey Trainor, Lilly Edwards, Pruett Edwards, Kindall Steeves, Blaze Sanders, Evan Sanders, Lane Sanders, Wylie Thompson, Henley Thompson and Chloe Thompson were a source of constant pride and joy, visiting and sharing whenever possible. She was preceded in death by Great-granddaughter Ava Jade Thompson.
Eleanor’s living siblings Donna Spreer Lehman, Inez Spreer Armstrong, Elver Spreer, Ron Spreer and Larry Spreer will miss her greatly. She was preceded in death by siblings Alfred Spreer, LaVern Spreer, Loeda Spreer Stohs, Gladys Spreer Beatty Schubert. Eleanor was especially close to nieces Alice Stohs Stratton and the late Judy Stohs Myers.
She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church until her health would not allow her to attend.
Memorials are suggested to Sonshine Preschool, Zion Lutheran Church, Chanute, KS and may be left or mailed to the funeral home. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 W. Main, Chanute, KS 66720.
