Harvey Lloyd Peck, 95, a resident of Humboldt, Kansas, and a former resident of Utica, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at his residence.
Harvey was born the son of Harry Howard Peck and Ada Pearl (Starkey) Peck on January 28, 1926, in Humboldt.
He attended Humboldt schools. He was a World War II veteran as he entered the Navy in 1944. On April 8, 1950, he married Doris J. Brookshier in Kansas City, Missouri. He continued his service to his country as he served in Korea and Viet Nam. In 1970 he retired from the United States Navy. He and his family were fortunate to have lived in many states. He became a commercial artist after his time in the military.
Harvey is survived by three daughters, Vicki Engels of Humboldt, Terri Hamilton and husband, Gary, of Severy, and Patricia Ann Chastain and husband, David, of Lawrence; two sons, Lloyd Peck and wife, Nancy, of Friendswood, Texas and William E. Peck of Pittsburg; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a sister, Delores Krone of Humboldt. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one son, Mike Peck, two brothers, Harold Peck and Harlan Peck, and one sister, Mildred Richwine.
Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Humboldt, Kansas, on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 1:30 pm. There is no scheduled visitation. Burial will be held at the Utica Cemetery, Utica, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humboldt City Pound or the Humboldt United Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Countryside Funeral Home, Humboldt, Kansas and Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
