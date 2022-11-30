Phyllis Han, 92, of Erie, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Shelley Craven. She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Jack” Han, on September 9, 2010. Further obituary information and service arrangements will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
