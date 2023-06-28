Ula D. Defenbaugh, 95, of Chanute passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Neosho Memorial Medical Center in Chanute.
Ula was born in Stark to Noel and Lorena (Haynes) Wright on June 29, 1927.
She was a high school graduate of Joint Rural High School in Stark.
Ula married George “Bob” Defenbaugh on Jan. 2, 1945. Ula was still in high school and Bob headed off to serve his country. Bob preceded her in death in 2011. After Bob’s return from the service, he and Ula bought a farm and were lifelong farmers in the Stark community.
Ula was a farmer’s wife and a homemaker. She had many job titles as a stay-at-home wife and mother that continually kept her busy. She was a member of the Stark United Methodist Church. Ula enjoyed gardening, her flowers and spending time with her grandchildren. While still at home she and her grandchildren had numerous pizza parties filled with lots of love and fun. Ula went to live at Guest House Estate ll five years ago. She was truly loved and cared for by the staff throughout the time she was there and could not have asked for anything more from the staff.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Etta) Defenbaugh of Hoisington; and her daughter, Kathy Ford of Chanute.
Ula’s grandchildren are Rodney and Colleen Harding of Olathe; Scott Ford of Chanute; Jacob Defenbaugh of Perry, Ga.; Chrissy (Matt) Hoff of La Crosse; and Jesse Defenbaugh of Great Bend. Her great-grandchildren are Kaitlyn Ford, Amelia, Lydia and Harlan Hoff
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her siblings, Marion Wright and Mildred Boggs.
Memorials are suggested to Stark United Methodist Church or Cherry Street Youth Center and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
There will be a viewing and a time to sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 5.
A private burial will take place Thursday, July 6, at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Stark.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute.
