Ramona (Mona) Yvonne Thornton 70, of Thayer Kansas, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home.
Mona was born in Topeka, Kan. to Robert and Bertha (Ackerman) Boyer, February 13, 1952.
She was ecstatic with her achievement of receiving her GED in the 1980s. She was very proud of the accomplishment and continued to accomplish many more things in her lifetime. One of those things was getting married to Everett Ray Thornton in Thayer, May 31, 1970, and starting a family.
Mona was a farm wife and a homemaker and was a member of the Thayer Christian Church. She loved scrapbooking like you’ve never seen before and her precious grand- and great-grandchildren. Mona was deeply loved by her family, and she is survived by her husband of the home, Everett, her children, Jeremy (LaDeana) Thornton, Melissa (Lonnie) Rehmert, and Marcia Brooks, all of Thayer; her siblings, Patty Jones, Debra Ungles, and Robert Boyer, all of Pekin IL; her grandchildren; Josie Julich, Jonathon (Samantha) Thornton, Elizabeth (Michael) Turner-O’neal, Pete Rehmert, Mathew Thornton, DeAnna Thornton, Gabby Rehmert, Jacob Brooks, and Johnnie Brooks; her great-grandchildren; Railene, Kordell, De’Shawn, and Grace.
Mona is preceded in death by her parents, her son, John Robert Thornton, her sister, Marilyn Bone, and a great-granddaughter, Stella Turner-O’Neal.
Memorial suggestions are to the Thayer Christian Church Preschool and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute. Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be at Thayer Christian Church, Thayer, December 8, 2022, at 10:30 am, followed by burial at Harrison Cemetery, rural Thayer.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS. 66720
