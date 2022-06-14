Donald Frederick Flowers, 37, of Chanute passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Donnie was born on June 14, 1984, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Walter and Sheila (Russell) Flowers.
Donnie grew up in a few places, but graduated from high school in Girard. Growing up, Donnie really loved getting in the dirt and playing with Hot Wheels in the backyard with his brothers. As an adult, Donnie enjoyed working on cars and remodeling his house. Donnie also really liked to help others by fixing broken things that people would bring to him.
Some of the fondest memories his wife, Amanda, had of Donnie, were taking random trips with him on his motorcycle, and seeing how happy and at peace he was when he was spending time with her, his son Aiden and his stepdaughter Camry. Donnie will always be remembered as the type of person that would give the shirt off of his back to those in need and for bringing laughter and joy to all of those who knew him.
Donnie is survived by:
His Wife: Amanda (Dutro) Flowers of Chanute; Son Aiden Flowers and stepdaughter Camry Bennett of Chanute; His Father: Walter Flowers of Topeka; His Mother and his stepdad of Chanute; Siblings:
Justin Conlee and his wife, Valiss,a of Grove, OK, Joe Penner and Jennifer of Chanute, Vickie and her husband, Nick, of Fall River, Timmi and her husband. William. of Yates Center; Grandmother: Beverly King; Aunts and Uncles: Roy Flowers, Dale Flowers, and Elizabeth Tilman of Topeka; Many more aunts and uncles; Many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donnie was preceded in death by his grandparents Donald F Flowers and Dorothy Flowers, and by his Uncle Donald F Flowers II.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 1 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center or to Countryside Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
