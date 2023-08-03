Leland Leon Yarnell, 81, rural Erie, died at 11:02 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul.
He was born June 17, 1942, in the Neosho River bottom west of Erie, to Leon Perry and Roberta Ann (Basler) Yarnell. When only three days old he and his mother were brought out by horse and wagon during a flood. Flooding of the Neosho would be an event he would endure many times throughout his life as a farmer in the river bottom.
Leland lived and grew up west of Erie, attending country schools Urbana, Doan-Dode and finally Erie Junior High. He entered the new high school building in 1954 and graduated from Erie High School in 1960.
He worked at the Neosho Valley Creamery through August of 1962 and married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Louise Young, on August 25, 1962 at the First Baptist Church in Erie.
With the exception of the years 1962-1966 he lived his entire life in the Neosho County, Erie area. During those four years he worked as a ranch hand on the Bundy Brothers eight hundred acre ranch, two miles south of Walnut. During those years he lived with his young family in the old twenty-two room mansion known as the “Old Castle”, built in 1881 by Franklin Playter, founder of Pittsburg, KS.
Leland was a former member of the Temple Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and sports enthusiast. He coached little league baseball, ran the chains at football games and attended most all sports events of Erie High. He played men’s slow pitch softball until he was 54 and continued playing sports as a senior golfer. Camping and fishing along the Neosho River was a frequent family event. One of the highlights was a five day camping trip where over six hundred pounds of fish were caught. In recent years he and Sharon enjoyed fishing at Wolf Creek Lake, John Redmond Reservoir, Fall River and various area lakes. He loved traveling with Sharon on her Young-Ermey Family research trips to the eastern part of the country, which included wading in the Atlantic Ocean at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Leland was a good asset with his photographic memory ability in reading various books. In 2016 he and Sharon met eleven “lost” cousins in southern Indiana. As they said “It was as if we’d known each other all our lives”. (We all felt the kinship).
In addition to his wife, Sharon, he is survived by a sister, Barbara Eck of Coffeyville; three sons, Kenneth Leon (Shannon), David Lee (Donna) and Michael Lynn (Tara), a daughter, Lisa Louise Sulenes (Frank, Sr.) all of Erie; seventeen grandchildren and twenty plus great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Irene Wadeking and Patricia Bammann, a grandson, Daniel Lynn Yarnell and a great grandson, Oliver Ford.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie, with Pastor Steve Pefley officiating. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023. Memorials are suggested to the Bible Impact Ministries. They may be left at or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
