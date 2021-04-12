Phyllis Anne Taliaferro, 59, of Chanute, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Phyllis was born on July 24, 1961 in Corvallis, OR the daughter of Norman J. and Betty C. (Stout) Spurrier Sr.
On August 1, 1987, Phyllis married Timothy Flock Taliaferro. Phyllis and Timothy were married for 26 years until his death of June 22, 2014. Phyllis worked in the credit department for Ford Motor Company, but her main job in life was taking care of her family. An avid Chiefs fan, Phyllis also enjoyed John Wayne movies, and cooking.
Survivors include:
Two Daughters: Haley Shattuck of Chanute, KS, Christine Taliaferro of Neodesha, KS.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Timothy, and a brother Norman J. Spurrier Jr.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1 pm at South Lawn Cemetery, Severy, KS. (Greenwood County request mask during gatherings). A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1:30 pm at the First Baptist Good News Center in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to either: Neighbor to Neighbor or the American Kidney Foundation and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
