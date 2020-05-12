Vada Faye Snodgrass (Michael) Aikins was born in Isabel, Kansas, March 23, 1931 to Leslie Reed Snodgrass and Lillie Letitia LeFever Snodgrass. Vada had three brothers: Leslie Reed (L.R.) (deceased) and wife Frances (Bergman) (deceased); Dale Dean (deceased) and wife Louann (Stoddard) (deceased); Max Vernon (deceased) and wife Bernadene (Foster).
Vada married Glen F.L. Michael (deceased), July 16, 1948, later divorced. She married Roy D. Aikins, Sr. (deceased), August 12, 1978.
She had four children: Daughters, Glenda Faye Aikins-Hill and husband, Randy, and Patricia Lee Michael; Sons, Max William Michael and wife, Cindy, Joseph Alan Michael and wife, Linda. She also had five stepchildren: Sons, Roy Dale Aikins, Jr. (deceased), George Aikins and wife, Connie, Dan Aikins and wife, Julie, and Ron Aikins (deceased). Daughter, Wanda Poulter (deceased).
Vada had 15 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and counting, and 15 great-great-grandchildren and counting.
Vada’s work history included: manager at Peter Pan Ice Cream Store, Bookkeeper at Iola Cable TV, Bookkeeper at Quality Packaging, Business Manager at the Iola Register, Humboldt Correspondent for the Iola Register, and Feature Writer for the Humboldt Union.
Vada was very active in her community and church, including: Member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Mission of Love, Humboldt Historical Society, Humboldt PRIDE, Humboldt Healthy Ecosystem (Neosho River Park), Humboldt Chamber of Commerce, League of Kansas Municipalities, PTA, Brownies and Scouts. Some of Vada’s honors and accomplishments were serving four terms on the Humboldt City Council, received the E.A. Mosher Excellence in Local Government Award from the League of Kansas Municipalities, received the Edward E. Long Award from the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce, and many more. Vada’s pride and joy were her family and her community.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, quilting, scrapbooking, traveling, gardening, embroidering, crocheting, working on family genealogy, and playing with her beloved Ruby and Sophia.
Services will be Monday, May 18 at 2 pm on the Humboldt Square. Those unable to attend the service are invited to participate in a cruise-by at 2:30 pm to pay respects to the family. This will be done in order to keep in line with COVID-19 restriction guidelines. The cruise will take place on the West side of the square proceeding from the South to North on 8th Street.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Vada’s name to the following: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Scrapping for Kathy Young Scholarship Fund, and Humboldt Pride’s Neosho River Park Fund.
