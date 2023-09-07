Neal Heilman

Neal was born on February 12, 1925 at Urbana, Kansas to Lester and Mary (Cunningham) Heilman. He passed away peacefully on September 2, 2023 at Heritage HealthCare.
He moved with his parents to farm near Leanna in 1939 and graduated from Chanute High School in 1943.
Neal married Lavon Michael on October 29, 1950 at Stark Methodist Church and lived on the family farm. They celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Neal was a farmer and stockman and hauled livestock to the market for area farmers.
He was an avid sports lover and enjoyed KU basketball, the Kansas City Royals, and dancing.
He was a 55 year member of the Chanute Elks Lodge.
Survivors include: Three daughters Gayla Edwards (Royce), Glenna Grizzle (Ernie), and LuAnn Haight (Mark), ten grandchildren Justin Edwards (Addison, Darin Edwards (Brandy Brinkmeyer), Ryan Edwards (Tai), Chad Heilman (Raelle), Mark Simpson, Thomas Grizzle (Emily), Brian Haight (Abby), Megan Vogelsberg (Andrew), Tyler Haight (Chelsea), Tara Larkins (Drew), and twenty great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavon, a son Randy L Heilman, and one sister Helen Ericson.
A celebration of life honoring Neal and Lavon will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Countryside Funeral Home at 11:00 am with burial at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to Big Creek Chapel and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
