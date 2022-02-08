David A. Leppke Jr., 87 of Humboldt, passed away on Sunday February 6, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital. David was born in rural Marion County, Kansas on February 25, 1934 to David A. and Martha (Litke) Leppke.
David drove trucks most of his working career. When he could go, David enjoyed going fishing, working in his garden, and leather work. David was an avid reader and enjoyed working on multiple crossword puzzles at the same time. David was married to Judith Schlup for several years until her passing.
Survivors include:
Children: Wayne Leppke of Chanute, Linda Crocker of Kansas City, Anna Christmas of Chanute; 7 Grandchildren and numerous Great-Grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Judith, two grandchildren and three siblings, Archie Leppke, Isaac Leppke, and Bessie Penner.
Cremation has been requested with no services planned at this time. Memorials have been suggested to either the NRA or the Humboldt Public Library and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
