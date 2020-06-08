Anna Ruth (Ranz) Jabara, 71, went to be with our heavenly Father on June 7, 2020. Born to Gilbert and Barbara Ranz on January 12, 1949 in Little Rock, AR, she moved to Chanute in 1954. She was a very loving and devoted wife to Brad for 46 years. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. She enjoyed home shopping, playing gin, and working sudoku puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, Brad; sons, J.B. and Matt (Joyce); grandsons, Donovan and Kaleb Jabara; sister, Linda Orbison of Arlington, TX; brother, Gilbert (Helen) Ranz of Joplin, MO; brother-in-law, Dave Holloway of Chanute, KS; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gilda Holloway; brother-in-law, Philip Orbison.
Memorial Service will be at 3 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Memorials have been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219; Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
