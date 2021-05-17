Mark Scott Ingels, 65, of Chanute, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Diversicare Health Center. Mark was born on September 30, 1955 in Iola, KS the son of Nina Ruth (Breiner) and Kenneth Marion Ingels.
Mark was a graduate of Humboldt High School, Class of 1974, he then went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree. Mark worked in oil fields, and long-haul truck driving. Mark enjoyed life, loading up his car and just heading out to see what he could see. He enjoyed researching civil war sites and genealogy.
On October 17, 1988, Mark married Susan Marie Muntzert in Eureka Springs, AR, they made their home in Savonburg, KS until they moved to Chanute in 2017. Mark enjoyed spending time with his family, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his pets.
Including his wife Susan, Mark is survived by:
Sister: Janis Stockebrand (H.H.) of Savonburg, KS; Nephews: Cleat Stockebrand and family of Savonburg, KS, Jamie Fewins and family of Sparks, Nevada, Phil Fewins and family of Chanute, KS; Nieces: Angie Stanley and family of Chanute, KS, Becky Golding and girls of Chanute, KS; Brother-in-law: Dave Fewins of Humboldt, KS.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Phillip Keith Ingels and a sister Pamela Kay Fewins.
Cremation has been requested with no services planned at this time. Mark’s family would like to thank the staff at Diversicare and Harry Hynes Hospice for their excellent care and devotion to Mark’s well being. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
