Nancy Glen (Watt) Huffman, 84, passed from this realm and into the next, Monday, March 28, 2022, enveloped by the love of her family.
Nancy was born July 17, 1937 to Thadeus “Glenn” Watt and Dorothy V. (Pollock) Watt in Chanute where she later graduated from Chanute High School in 1955. During her time in school, she excelled in Home Economics where she modeled her dresses at Kansas State University and merchants for downtown Chanute. Her love for Home Economics started her love for all things homemaking.
Soon after graduation she married Wayne E. Huffman on September 18, 1955. After a short breakup she gave Wayne the ultimatum of marriage or hittin’ the road. They were married for 60 years until Wayne’s passing in 2016. Through their marriage she fulfilled her life’s purpose of motherhood with her three beautiful children. Bobby came along in the summer of 1956 followed by Hugh in the summer of 1959 and was surprised in the fall of 1965 with Karry. She spent her time developing her second passion of sewing and creating beautiful, formal dresses, and elaborate Halloween constumes. This later set a precedence for the best Halloween costumes for all her grandchildren as well. She also specialized in elaborate birthday cakes for all her children and grandchildren. There wasn’t a theme she couldn’t embody with her cakes. Her creativity did not stop there though. She dabbled in oil and acrylic painting and has been known to create ornate murals of gardens and fairies. Her love for fairies was no secret and they were known to cause mischief around the house, so she gave them their own fairy garden outside of her home. While she considered motherhood her life’s purpose, she was also the primary bookkeeper for their businesses, Chanute Machine & Mfg and Chanute Storage. She was involved in Neosho County Arts Council, the local Historical Society, served on the PTA, and was a Scout Leader. She was an avid collector of many things, but one collection that she held dear, was her vintage barber supplies that she displayed in honor of her daddy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Dorothy, and her husband, Wayne.
She is survived by her sons Bobby Huffman, Hugh (Janet) Huffman, and daughter, Karry (Mike) Reeves; her grandchildren, Derek Huffman, Dane (DeAnna) Huffman, and Haley (Adrian) Tubbs, Megan (Fisher) Noland, and Hope Huffman; three great- grandchildren Jaxen, Kenzi, and Lexi.
Per her request, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place through Ozark Memorial Park, in Joplin, Missouri. Donations can be made in her honor to Castaways Animal Shelter, PO Box 313, Chanute, KS 66720.
