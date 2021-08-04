Phillip M. Lewis, 79, of rural Thayer, died at 2:05 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at his home. His wife, Pat, survives. Complete obituary information will be provided by the Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Parsons.
