Alta Jane Lucas, 77, of Chanute passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute. Alta was born on March 25, 1945, in Pittsburg, Kansas, the daughter of Albert and Marcetta (Dunfee) Grosstephan.
Alta grew up in Pittsburg and Kansas City, Kan. and graduated from Washington High School in Kansas City in 1963. On September 17, 1966, Alta married the love of her life, Michael E Lucas. Alta and Michael were married for 32 years until Michael’s passing on October 28, 1998.
Children were very important to Alta; she was often referred to as Saint Alta due to her raising her own children and many other children in the Kansas City area through her daycare. She was also the go-to for parents in the neighborhood when it came to any sort of school emergency; they would call her and Alta was always willing to help in any way that she could.
Before her eyesight failed her, Alta loved to crochet and was a bit of a bookworm. Sports were also a big part of Alta’s life; the Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Kansas City Royals were her teams. When she wasn’t busy watching sports on television, Alta made sure she was cheering on her grandchildren and all of the other children at their multiple activities. Alta was often referred to by her grandkids friends as grandma. Alta enjoyed interacting with all of the grandchildren’s activities and was a voice that was easily recognized.
Alta will always be remembered as a loving, kind-hearted woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Alta is survived by her three children: Lisa Robertson and her husband, Patrick, of Sachse, TX, Mike Lucas and his wife, Kathy, of Chanute, and Jeff Lucas and his wife, Vanessa, of Junction City; two sisters: Joni Watts of Kansas City, KS and Annette Grosstephan of Mulberry; and six grandchildren: Michaela Lucas and her fiancé Rocky Hawthorne, Tyson Lucas, Oliver Lucas, Lauren Lucas, Evan Lucas, and Sam Lucas.
Alta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Michael, and her brothers Alex and Jim.
Cremation has been requested and a family and friends graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
