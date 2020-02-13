It is with great sadness we announce the death of Merle W. Ruggles, 85, of Lee’s Summit, MO, who passed away Feb. 12, 2020 after a long battle with an immunodeficiency disease, leaving family and friends to mourn.
Merle was born on August 30, 1934 to Ralph and Fern Ruggles in Benedict, KS and resided in Chanute, KS in his youth. He is survived by his four children – Laurel Ann Morton (Ralph Eugene) of Lee’s Summit, MO, LaVan Ruggles (Becki) of Richland, MO, Lars Ruggles (Louis) of Denver, CO and Lester Ruggles (Barbara) of Sparta, MO along with 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was a man with many talents having owned his own electrical and plumbing business, electrical journeyman and continued on to be a career robotics expert with General Motors Corp.
Merle loved the outdoors. Farming, hunting, gardening and fixing anything that was broken brought him joy. He was always great with his hands.
If you would like to honor Merle please make a donation to TeenPact Leadership Schools, a Christian non-profit educational ministry at www.teenpact.com
