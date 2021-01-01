Raymond Eugene Kennedy, 89, of Munford, Tennessee, passed away on the morning of December 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Kennedy was born on December 14 in St. Paul, Kansas. He graduated from St. Francis High School in 1949 and joined the U.S. Navy on December 27, 1950. He served five years on active duty during the Korean War Conflict and was honorably discharged as a First Class Disbursing Clerk. He transferred to the Naval Reserves and retired as a Master Chief Disbursing Clerk after 23 years of service. He also retired from Civil Service as Deputy Disbursing Officer after 22 years of federal service.
Mr. Kennedy is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Norma Faye Arthur Kennedy; his four daughters, Margaret Ann (Jim) Robinson; Carla Rae (Glenn) Beard; Angela Claire (Richard) Earnest, all of Munford; Elizabeth Kay (Milton) Grimes of Theodore, Alabama; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his sister Alberta Westhoff of St. Paul, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Kennedy was preceded in death by his parents, Emil Albert and Anna Elizabeth Wagner Kennedy; his sisters, Betty Ann Kennedy and Mary Alice McCormick; and his brothers, Sebastian Kennedy and Emil Albert (Red) Kennedy, Jr.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Herminio Balderama, Dr. Clay Jackson, Dr. Lisa Kennedy, Dr. Carmel Verrier, Dr. Claro Diaz, and Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care for the excellent care they provided during his illness.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Helen Crigger Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home, Munford, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
