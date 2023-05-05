John Edgar Smith passed away on April 14th at Allen County Memorial Hospital from complications following a stroke. He was 94.
John was born October 2nd, 1928 to Jack and Henrietta Smith in Joplin, Missouri. He graduated from Joplin High School in 1946 and later earned his Bachelors and Masters Degree from what is now Pittsburg State University.
He married the love of his life, Lois Mary (Pearson) Smith in 1950, a union which lasted 72 years, until her death last August. Their time together was only interrupted by his Service overseas in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Education became John’s focus in life, starting as a teacher in Joplin and Lamar, Missouri. He moved to Kansas in 1955 where he taught American History and was the head basketball coach for 11 years at Atchison High School. He moved to School Administration starting in suburban Wichita, as Vice Principal at Campus High School. In 1968 he moved to Humboldt, where he served as Superintendent of School for 22 years.
Sports was his main hobby, as he played and coached 5 different sports. He attended Pittsburg State on a basketball scholarship and played football there as well. As a High School student, he played a season of Minor League baseball for the Durham Bulls and as a semi-pro player in the Joplin area. He played with future greats Mickey Mantle, Ken and Clete Boyer, and Satchel Paige. He was an avid golfer all his adult life and could be seen regularly on the golf course in Humboldt well in his 80’s including the High School Golf Team in Humboldt.
After his retirement, he contributed to his community by serving on a number of boards of non-profit organizations, including the Tri-Valley Developmental Services. He also was a member of several Civic groups, including the Humboldt Rotary Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lois, his son David, his brother Robert and other members of his extended family. He is survived by his children Stan and Barbie, 4 grandchildren, and their families, including 9 great-grandchildren. He was devoted to his family and will be greatly missed. We love you Pops.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Humboldt United Methodist Church at 11:00 am with burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Memorials have been suggested to the Humboldt High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund or the Methodist Men’s Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
