Shirley Ann (Fulps) Solomon, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Hospital. Shirley was born July 21, 1935 in Chanute, Kansas, the seventh child of Floyd B. and Essie Stone Fulps. She graduated from Chanute High School in 1953. On April 25, 1953 she married Charles W. Solomon in Bentonville, Arkansas. They celebrated 56 years of marriage.
She was a stay at home Mom until her fourth child started school. She went to work at Zip Discount Drug for two years and worked at Cornish Davis Paint Store as a Sales Clerk for three years. She later worked at Cardinal Drug Store as a Pharmacy Tech from 1980 to 2000 when she retired at 64 years of age. She bowled in a league for 22 years, loved gardening, camping with family and friends, was an avid reader, and loved the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. She especially loved spending time with her family and treasured her moments with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include three daughters, Shelley and husband, Tom Naughton, Chanute, KS, Tracy and husband, Bob Dalton, Gardner, KS, and Deidra (Dede) and husband, Ed Smith, Overland Park, KS; four grandchildren, Nikki and husband, Phil Jacobs, Chanute, KS, Seth Naughton and wife, Kimberly, Vega, TX, Dustin Dalton and wife, Nichole, Lenexa, KS, Ashlyn and husband, Geoff West, Overland Park, KS; and five great-grandchildren, Sumer, Illinois, Emma and Raylin Jacobs, Chanute, KS, Braxton and Kinley Dalton, Lenexa, KS, Delanie and Gentry Naughton, Vega, TX, and Megan West, Overland Park, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles “C.W.”, and son Brian K. Solomon, three brothers Gilbert Odell Fulps, Delbert E. Fulps, Alva L. Fulps and five sisters, Opal Stone, Ruby Carter, Ines Hamilton, Marie Bockover, Louise Vaughn, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests for Visitation Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home. 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11 am at The First Baptist Church Good News Center (GNC Building), 118 N. Forest, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to Autism Hope for Families; 1524 S. Plummer; Chanute, KS 66720. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
