Everett E. Underwood passed away peacefully, February 25, 2020 in rural Chanute at his home. Everett was born on April 13, 1939 in Joplin Mo. to Sherman E Underwood and Mary A. Myers. Everett leaves behind three daughters, Judy Fulps, Cheryle George, and Donna Burns, one son Everett Underwood, and four brothers, Ivan Alex Porter, John Porter, Lynn Porter and Doug Porter,
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
