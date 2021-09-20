Gerald George Genzer, 88, of Chanute passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Gerald was born on January 11, 1933, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of George and Therma (Hall) Genzer.
Gerald grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from high school before attending the University of Oklahoma. Gerald spent his working years employed by Williams Pipeline, helping drill natural gas wells across Oklahoma and Kansas.
Upon retiring, Gerald and his wife, Joyce, moved to Harlingen, Texas, so Gerald could be close to the water. Gerald and Joyce enjoyed taking trips to Padre Island in Texas to scuba dive off of the coast.
Gerald is survived by:
His wife of nearly 40 years: Joyce Ann Whitworth Waldrip Genzer; One son: Curtis Genzer of Phoenix, AZ; Stepdaughter: Nanette Borjas of Chanute, KS; Stepson: Thad Waldrip of Tucson, AZ; One brother; One sister; Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; Special friends: David and Carolyn Swiler.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, son Kevin Genzer, his first wife Twila Leuking, four sisters and four brothers.
At this time there will be no services and Gerald will be cremated. In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to Diversicare of Chanute. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
