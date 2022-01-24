Mary Frances Demler, 83, of Erie passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute. Mary was born on November 13, 1938 in Chanute, Kansas, the daughter of Gus and Mildred Louise (Baker) Demler.
Mary grew up in Erie and graduated from Erie High School. After graduation from high school, Mary went to work for the Neosho County Assessor’s Office and worked there until she retired. Mary adored cats, she had many cats of her own and she also fed the stray cats around town. She really liked country music, and baking and making candy during the holidays. She also liked to do puzzles and paint fingernails with her niece Holly.
Mary will always be remembered as a very fun person to be around, being a very giving person, and as a strong independent woman. She was also a member of the Erie Federated Church.
Mary is survived by:
Her sister: Clara Jane Haigler and her husband, Donald L Haigler, of Chanute; Her Niece: Holly Haigler and her husband, Jerry Leech, of Chanute;
Her Great-Niece: Jillian Leech.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents.
