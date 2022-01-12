Rolen Dale “Casey” Casebolt, 78, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Shawnee, KS on January 10, 2022. Casey was born August 2, 1943 in Chanute, KS to the late Dale and Mae Casebolt. He graduated from Chanute High School in 1961, Chanute JUCO (now Neosho County Community College) in 1963, and finally, he received his bachelors in Business Administration from Kansas State College of Pittsburg (now Pittsburg State University) in 1966. A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from 5-7 pm, at the Amos Family Funeral Home, with a funeral on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 1 pm. To view the full obituary please visit amosfamily.com
