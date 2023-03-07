Donald Alan Weiser, 63, of Chanute KS, passed away from delayed complications of a stroke on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Villa St. Francis in Olathe. Alan was born on July 7, 1959 in Smith Center, Kansas, the son of Donald Paul and Mary Ann (Lambert) Weiser.
Alan lived in several towns in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri before moving to Phillipsburg, Kansas in 1972 where he graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1977.
Upon graduation from high school, Alan attended Kansas State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education with a minor in Mathematics. Alan also attended the Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas and received a Master of Divinity.
Whether it was teaching agriculture or coaching football, Alan was extremely devoted to his students. He was dedicated to giving his students every opportunity and ensuring that they had the tools they needed to succeed not just in school, but in life. Alan made sure he taught his students everything he could to prepare them for a job after high school, leading many students to achieve great success in technical programs such as welding and automotive repair.
His church and church family were also very important to Alan. He led Bible studies and taught children’s church at Westview Southern Baptist Church in Chanute. Alan believed in the power of missions and spent time in the Republic of Georgia, as well as Central and South America as a missionary.
When Alan wasn’t busy teaching, coaching or doing the work of the Lord, he loved to play board games and go golfing with his sons. Alan was also a member of the Benedict Masonic Lodge, member of the Shriners International, an FFA Advisor, and a member of the Baptist Global Disaster Response Team.
Alan is survived by his wife Jeanette Weiser of Shawnee, KS, mother Mary Balch of Hickman, NE, six children: Nathan Weiser and his wife, Mary, of Olathe, KS, Aaron Weiser and his wife, Anna, of Olathe, KS, Nicholas Weiser and his wife, Keri, of Garden City, KS, Ben McGregor of Chanute, Doug McGregor of Chanute, and Amanda Coulter and her husband, Josh, of Girard; brother Britt Weiser and his wife, Diana, of Lincoln, NE, sisters Michelle Monhollon and her husband, Jeff, of Roca, NE, and Rhonda DeBey of Glade, KS; uncle Edward Weiser of Kansas City, KS; Aunt Patricia Weiser of Tucson AZ, Aunt Beverly Hershberger of Stockton KS, 10 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Alan was preceded in death by grandparents Paul Willis and NinaPearl Weiser, Clarence and Treva Lambert; his father Donald Paul Weiser, wife Tammy (Reilley) Weiser, stepfather Joseph B. Balch, and uncle Rhett Eugene Weiser.
Visitation will be held this evening from 6 pm to 8pm at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10am at Westview Southern Baptist Church in Chanute with burial to follow at Neosho County Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the Kansas FFA Foundation or Westview Southern Baptist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com .Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
