Wilma Kathleen Nading, 64, of Chanute, passed away at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Wilma Kathleen Nading was born on November 15, 1958, to Kenneth and Wilma Kathryn (Woods) Nading in Parsons, Kansas. She grew up and attended school in Altamont, graduating from Labette County High School in 1977.
For many years, worked as a dietary aide in nursing homes. These towns included: Parsons, Altamont and Chanute. She had also worked at the Katy Hospital for a brief time.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Altamont. To her, family was everything. She was considered the “favorite aunt.” Known for her cooking and baking, she would share her talents with family, especially her baked cakes. Kathleen always had a smile on her face. It was one of her best qualities. She had a strong work ethic, was willing to go the extra mile to make sure the job was done correctly. She was positive and upbeat, ready to make a joke at a moment’s notice. She was loved and care for by many. This was shown by the nursing home staff who would buy her hats and other tokens of appreciation.
Survivors include:
Three brothers – Ralph Dixon (Rita) of Humboldt, Kansas
Kenneth Charles Nading of Erie, Kansas
William Nading (Lutrecia) of Erie, Kansas
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters; Janice Pape and Ella Rush-Webster.
The graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Altamont.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Altamont. These may be left at or mailed to Bath-Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Commented