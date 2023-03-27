Anita Marie Shepherd, 63, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away March 25, 2023.
Anita was born January 28, 1960, to Charles and Louisa (Burnell) Edwards in Chanute, Kansas. She graduated from Girard High School in 1978. She was married to Jim Kmiec for 17 years and together had four children prior to their divorce. In 2002, Anita married James Shepherd. They were avid anglers and spent most of their free time competing in Bass Masters Tournaments where they won various awards which included boats, a truck, and cash prizes. They later divorced.
Anita moved to Topeka in 1990 where she remained for most of her life raising her children and enjoying her grandchildren. Anita loved the outdoors, some of her favorite outdoor activities were gardening, planting flowers, various landscaping projects, and, of course, fishing. She was a lifelong KC Chiefs fan and was extremely happy to see them win another Super Bowl this year. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, cheering them on at their various sporting events.
Survivors include her children, Trisha Bahr (Dennis), Justin Kmiec, and Christina Orton (Justin); grandchildren, Maddison Bahr, Kinley Bahr, Hallee Bahr, Kolby Kmiec, Landen Kmiec, Daxten Kmiec, Addley Orton, and Brantley Orton; sisters, Eva Goff, Charlene Stroup, Jacquetta Edwards, and Dorathy Petty; and many nieces and nephews.
Anita was preceeded in death by an infant daughter, Tanya Kmiec, her sister, Jenevieve “Ann” Clark and her parents, Charles, and Louisa Edwards.
Anita loved to cheer on and celebrate her teams, whether her children, grandchildren, or her beloved Chiefs, she was always an excited fan.
So, with that in mind, we will celebrate Anita as her biggest fans, and will wear Chiefs gear during the visitation and funeral. She wanted you all to do so as well by wearing Chiefs gear or colors, or something supporting one of her grandkid’s teams!
The family will receive friends in Topeka from 5 to 7 pm today, March 28, 2023 at the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Erie.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Hepler with Pastor Caleb Stoever officiating. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to defray the family’s expenses.
These may be left at or mailed to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
