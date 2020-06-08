Calvin Coday, Jr., 76, Elsmore, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, from complications following surgery at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. Calvin was born in Carthage, Missouri, to Calvin Coday, Sr. and Emma Jean (Bergman) Coday. His wife of 52 years, Sandy Hufferd Coday, and his daughter, Vivian Coday, were at his side.
Calvin graduated from Elsmore High School in 1961. He served his country in the United States Army. Calvin was a lifetime farmer and dairyman in the Elsmore community.
In 1989, Calvin followed in the footsteps of his grandparents, Roy and Virginia Coday, and became a Mason and a member of Eastern Star. He was a member of Virginia Lodge #315, Sunflower Chapter OES, Scottish Rite, Mirza Shriners, American Legion, and VFW.
Calvin enjoyed being a master metal fabricator and mechanic. He could build and fix just about anything mechanical, and he even built many of his own specialized tools. Calvin was in the process of rebuilding his high school vehicle, a 1951 Ford F-3 pickup, from front to rear bumper.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Sandy, of the home; daughter, Vivian, Portland, Oregon; father, Calvin Coday, Sr. and wife, Twila, Elsmore, Kansas; mother, Emma Jean Wooten, Humboldt, Kansas; brother, James Coday, Savonburg, Kansas; sister, Valerie Tomlinson, Savonburg, Kansas; adopted sister, Koi Coday, Elsmore, Kansas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Sue Gillham, Humboldt, Kansas, Tom and Kathy Brakel, Iola, Kansas, Donnie Sigg and Shelia McAdam, Chanute, Kansas, Neal Rohr, Iola, Kansas; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; many Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star brothers and sisters; and numerous friends.
A memorial service to honor Calvin’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested for spinal cord research at Shriner’s Hospitals, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
