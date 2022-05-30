Donna Sue Willis, 89, died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at her residence in Newton, Kansas. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on March 16, 1933, the daughter of Louis and Edna Fosha.
On September 27, 1953, Donna was united in marriage to Melvin G. Willis, in Chanute, Kansas.
Donna was a loving person who cared for, prayed for, and served other people, while leading many Bibles studies, conducting jail ministries, and participating in multiple activities in the church. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, and flower arranging, while enjoying their outings in their NuWa Hitchhiker RV.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherida (Mark) Gray, Diana (Herbert) Swender; two sons, David (Debbie) Willis, Rex (Sheryl) Willis, 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, in 2014, and her parents.
A memorial service was held on Monday at the First United Methodist Church in Chanute, Kansas.
