Eleanor Mamie Cook, 94, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Eleanor was born on August 27, 1927, in Meacham Oregon to Syrus and Cora Mae (Thompson) Newland.
Eleanor really enjoyed sewing and gardening. When her husband Calvin was alive, they really enjoyed going to auctions and restoring the items that they had bought at the auctions.
Eleanor is survived by:
Three sons: Rodger Cook and his wife, Marsha, of Chanute, Robin Cook and his wife, Cheryl, of Chanute, Richard Cook and his wife, Berta, of Lawrence; Three Grandchildren; Two Great-Grandchildren.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Calvin, five sisters and six brothers.
Cremation has been requested. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
