Pauline Ann Riebel, 93, of Humboldt, KS passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Humboldt, KS. Pauline was born on September 5, 1926 in Piqua, KS the daughter of John and Mary (Bruggeman) Weber. On July 15, 1947, she married Raymond Riebel at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt, KS.
Pauline was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, baking and going for rides around the farm. Pauline loved to spend time with her family every Sunday, playing cards and games.
Pauline is survived by:
Sons: Marvin Riebel and wife, Diana, Dale Riebel and wife, Pat, Kenny Riebel and wife, Terri, Fred Riebel and wife, Lisa; Daughters: Kathy Walker and husband, John, Charleen Ross and husband, Don,
Bonnie Bair, Jane Gibson and husband, Bruce, Louise Meeker and husband, Jim; Sister: Eleanor Riebel; 24 Grandchildren; 36 Great-Grandchildren; 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; son, Larry Riebel; granddaughter, Ashley; son-in-law, Charlie Bair; brother, Leo Weber; sisters, Helena Weber, Theresa Riebel, Margaret Karr and Marjorie Riebel.
Rosary will be recited on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 6 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt with the visitation to follow. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt, KS. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Humboldt, KS.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to St Joseph Catholic Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.