Hildegard M. Williams, 89, of Chanute, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Heritage Healthcare in Chanute. Hildegard was born on June 25, 1931 in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of Hans Wald and Gertrude Kohler. Hildegard met Harley Williams during WWII and they were married on July 16, 1952 in King City, CA, then they moved to Chanute, KS. Hildegard and Harley were married for 44 years until his death of December 12, 1996.
Hildegard is survived by several nieces and nephews. Including her husband, Harley, she was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Manfred Peter and sister Ingrid Kiess.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to Holocaust Charity and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
