Michael Lynn Hess, 65, of Humboldt, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Born August 2, 1955 to Elmer and Evelyn (Beal) Hess, Michael joined a loving family that would eventually include seven siblings.
Michael was a graduate of Humboldt High School and received a mechanic degree from North Central Kansas Technical College in Beloit, KS. In 1978, Michael married Barbara Weilert, and to them 3 talented and loved children were born.
Michael worked at J & W Case in Iola then went to work for Nu-Wa Industries for the next 35 years, he then went to work for the City of Humboldt at the Water Plant until his retirement. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and had a great commitment to his faith and the Church. Michael was known for his love of reading Louis L’Amour western books, and his beautiful woodworking pieces that were given to his family or donated for fundraising projects at his church.
Michael leaves behind his wife, Barbara; Children: Melissa Green and husband, Brandon, of Nashville, TN, Mark Hess of Manhattan, KS, Gary Hess of Iloilo, Philippines; Siblings: Eddie Hess, Bill Hess and wife, Loretta, Jeanette Holstein and husband, Don, Tim Hess and Janet Wood, Lorie Westhoff and husband, Randy, Ronnie Hess and wife, Lisa.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Steve Hess.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Humboldt. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 prior to the service. Visitation will be held Monday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in Chanute. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to the Knights of Columbus Scholarship and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
