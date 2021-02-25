Floyd A. Tasche passed away peacefully at the age of 93, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. A visitation and service to be held on March 1, 2021 from 10 am-11 am with a service to follow immediately at Barksdale Baptist Church, 1714 Jimmie Davis Highway, Bossier City, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Pastor Calvin Hubbard.
Interment will follow at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA. Masks and social distancing will be required at both facilities.
Floyd was born on September 29, 1927 to William L. and Georgia M. (Morelan) Tasche in Humboldt, Kansas. He joined the U.S. Army in November of 1951 and proudly served until November of 1953, during the Korean War in which he received a Bronze Star for Meritorious
Achievement in Ground Operations against the Enemy. After his military service, he eventually moved to Bossier City, Louisiana in 1972 with his family. His first job was with Buckskin Trailers.
He then went on to work in Maintenance with Shreveport Manor, Roseview, The Glen Retirement Systems and retired from Southern Oaks Nursing Home after 30 plus years. He loved his children and grandchildren and had many great friends. You could always find him working in his shop, tinkering with old tractors, or playing with his grandchildren.
His parents, William L. and Georgia M. (Morelan) Tasche, his sisters, Jenny Lee Tasche, Mae Tasche Taylor, and Alice Whitford, brothers, Lowell Tasche, Garrett Tasche, and Walter “Corky” Tasche precede Floyd in death.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Michael Tasche and wife, Veronica Engi; grandchildren, Ethan and Abbie Tasche of Bossier City LA, daughter Michelle Tasche Smith and husband, Trace, grandchildren, Lucas Venetis, Colton and Sophia Smith, of Plain Dealing, LA; his sister Betty Stephens of Kansas City, Missouri; and brother, Wes Tasche and wife, Naomi, and sister-in-law, Joann Tasche, all of Chanute, Kansas, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins who survive him.
Honoring Floyd Tasche as pallbearers will be Ethan Tasche, Lucas Venetis, Steve Tasche and Charlie Williamson, Carl McBeath, Cliff Hatcher.
The family suggests memorials made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
