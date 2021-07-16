Galen Deaver passed away July 14, 2021 with his loving wife by his side and surrounded by family.
He was born on December 24, 1954 to Jack and Thelma Deaver in Morton, Texas.
He attended Fredonia High School where he excelled in track and cross country.
Later in life, he attended Allen County Community College where he studied to become an EMT. Shortly after high school, Galen married his first love, Christy Rollow. They were married on September 15, 1973.
That union blessed them with a large family including their 4 wonderful children: Jeston Deaver and his wife, Kristina, of Chanute, Terrill Deaver and his wife, Amanda, of Chanute, Sayda Woods and her husband, Randell, of Chanute, and Christopher Deaver and his wife, Cassie, of Chanute and all of his grandchildren Kaitlyn Phillips, Quenton Deaver, Dakota Deaver, Liberty Collins, Faith Collins, Alena Woods, Taylor Deaver, and Jack Deaver.
Galen loved spending time with his family, camping, fishing, tinkering in his shop, picking his guitar, and basking in the beautiful garden that he and Christy grew every year.
Galen was preceded in death by his father Jack W. Deaver, mother Thelma L. Clements (Deaver), sister Sherry Bauman, and all of his loving grandparents.
Cremation has taken place, and the family has requested a private family service. Condolences and cards may be sent to the family home at 980 W. 21st Street, Chanute, KS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 118 N. Forest Ave., Chanute, KS.
