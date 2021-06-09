Carl “Junior” Young, 83, of Shawnee, KS passed away June 5, 2021, surrounded by family and friends at Shawnee Gardens Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Chanute, KS on August 17, 1937. He was the son of Carl and Edith (Herndon) Young.
He was a high school graduate from Neosho Falls, KS Class of 1956. He then joined the Army from 1957 to 1959. He was a retired technician from Bob Allen Ford in Overland Park, KS.
He married the love of his life, Ona J. Lassman (Young) in Miami, OK, on June 9, 1960.
He thoroughly enjoyed NASCAR, whether it was going to the races and sitting in the stands, or watching the races on TV, sitting in his recliner. Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were his most favorite to see race and win! He loved going camping with the Family Campers and RVer’s Association, where he made a lot of lifelong friends. He also loved camping with his family. Traveling to Arizona for the winter with Ona and meeting all his camping buddies was what he looked forward to every year. He never met a stranger, he loved talking to everyone. He gave the best advice, especially on a vehicle that was not running right. He told the best stories about the past and what he remembered about everyone. He had the best laugh. One thing that everyone will be remembering him saying is “well, well, well.”
He is survived by his son; Keith A. Young, of Shawnee, KS, two daughters, Lisa M. Hardwick of Olathe, KS, and Pamela J. Young of Shawnee, KS; his grandchildren, Kayla Roberts (Jeremey), Brooke Hardwick, and Skylar Najar-Young’ his great-grandchildren, Austin Roberts and Carson Roberts. Also, his siblings, James Young, Olathe, KS, Emma Lou Dolen Iola, KS, Margaret Chapman, Denton, TX, Linda Sullivan (John), Junction City, KS, and John Young (Susan) Independence, MO.
He was preceded in death by his wife, a son-in-law Michael Hardwick, his parents, one brother, and four sisters.
The family would like to send a thank you to all the Shawnee Gardens Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center nurses and staff and Prairie Winds Hospice nurses for all the loving care they gave to Carl in the time he was there with them.
Cremation has taken place at Amos Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Gathering with Military Honors, will be held, June 12h, 2021, at 2:30 pm at Cedarvale Cemetery, Neosho Falls, KS.
