Jason Dean Chaney, 49, of Prosper, Texas, passed Sunday Feb. 8, 2021.
Jason was born in Chanute, Kansas to Dean and Beth Chaney on Oct. 30 1971. Jason graduated from Chanute High School in the amazing Class of 1990. He went on to get his undergraduate from Pittsburg State University in Chemistry. After Pittsburg he went to Indiana University (Bloomington) and graduated with a Master’s in Physical Organic Chemistry. Later he went to Northern Kentucky University and earned a degree in Software engineering.
Jason started his career at Procter & Gamble as a Chemist, later moved to Citigroup as a Lead Architect. Most recently he was working as a Software Applications Architect for JPMorgan Chase in Dallas Texas.
Jason loved to learn new things and always had a deep thirst for knowledge. Jason was always thinking and wondering how things worked and operated. He loved his family and always wanted what was best for them. Hauling his kids all over the country, Luke with basketball and Ella with volleyball was a special time for him. He liked to talk and watch sports; he was a great pitcher in high school and loved playing the game with his friends.
He was united in marriage to Kristina Knight for 23 years and had two wonderful children, Luke 18 and Ella 15. He loved his family more than anything in the world.
Jason is survived by his mother and father, Dean and Beth Chaney, both of Chanute, his grandmother Ann Carter also of Chanute; his uncle Vance Carter and wife, Paula, of Humboldt, and aunt Kathy Brooks and husband, Tony, of Chanute. Also, his brother who was always proud to be Jason’s little brother, Phillip Chaney, wife, Jayci, and nephews Royce, Lawrence, Harrison and niece Hattie of Chanute. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Larry and Pauline Chaney and James Carter, his uncle Gary and aunt Debby Chaney. Also is now reunited with our beloved and cherished aunt Linda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.