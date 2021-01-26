Ernestine Cheney (Tina to her family, daughter to her father), 91, of Humboldt, Kansas, passed away January 23, 2021, at the Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital, Chanute, Kansas. Ernestine was born April 29, 1929, in Wetumka, Oklahoma, to Bennie Taylor and Viola (Winston) Taylor.
Ernestine graduated high school in rural Henryetta, Oklahoma. She and Donald L. Cheney were married on June 26, 1948, in Iola, Kansas. Ernestine was a homemaker and she also worked for Gates Rubber Company, where she was a braider operator.
Ernestine was raised on a farm, which allowed her to learn many skills and she had many talents, such as sewing quilts and children’s attire, crocheting, embroidering, gardening and canning, cooking and baking, especially her famous cherry cobbler, peach cobbler, and pound cake. She said, “There is always room for one more at my table.”
Ernestine never passed a garage sale. She would always say, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure!” Ernestine would find those treasures with so much pleasure and joy with the sense of sharing.
Ernestine accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age. She was a dedicated member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church, Humboldt, Kansas. There she was song leader, member of the missionary choir, and was the junior choir director. She was known for her beautiful high soprano voice and line singing. People always commented on how Ernestine could sing her way to heaven. She participated in numerous church activities. She never left her faith and would always in conversation affirm and reaffirm the amazing and awesome work of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Ernestine was a member of the Humboldt Historical Museum and museum board. She served four years on the Humboldt city council. Ernestine was a member of the NAACP. She volunteered at the Humboldt High School during the summer, where kids would refer to her as grandma. She was well-loved for her loving heart and giving spirit.
God plucked a flower for his garden of angels. Ernestine would say, “Let us be like dandelions giving of our gifts and talents freely, not expecting anything in return. Passing along our inner beauty and our strong faith to our children.”
Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald L. Cheney; her parents; great-granddaughter, Jayden Cheney; sisters, Ella Mae Taylor, Martha Taylor, Amanda Eason, Alice Jean Stewart; brothers, Booker Wright, Andrew Taylor, Arch Taylor, twins Elijah and Eli Taylor, and John Melvin Taylor. Ernestine is survived by daughters, Alice Washington (Neal), Lawton, Oklahoma, Gail Cheney, Chanute, Kansas, Sheila VanNice (Jesse), Iola, Kansas; son, Craig Cheney (Crystal), Humboldt, Kansas; thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Carter, Edna Brown; brother, Nelson Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, January 28, 2021, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Chanute, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to Humboldt Historical Museum or Poplar Grove Baptist Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.