Joy Irene Woolery, 76, of Thayer, KS passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. Joy was born on September 5, 1944 in Wichita, KS the daughter of Emmett Paul and Gladine Mae (DeLaughder) Hoggatt.
Joy was a graduate of Neodesha High School, Class of 1962. On February 24, 1963 in Neodesha, KS Joy married Larry Arthur Woolery. Joy and Larry were married for 56 years until Larry’s death on August 1, 2019.
Joy worked some in the food service department for the Thayer schools, but her true job was taking care of their home, working the farm with Larry, and being involved in activities at Thayer Christian Church. Her most recent involvement was greeting at the Church Welcome Center.
One of Joy’s favorite pastimes was traveling every summer to horse pulling contests. While Larry was competing, Joy was the announcer. Joy lived in a house divided as she loved her Kansas Jayawks, but had several grandchildren attend K-State. She loved to read whenever she could, but more importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joy is survived by:
Children: Dawn Robinson and husband, Fred, of Galesburg, KS, Tonya Smedley and husband, David, of Thayer, KS, Justin Woolery and wife, Tonya, of Thayer, KS; Sister: Maxine Tart of Trinidad, TX; Sister-in-law: Lois Raida of Thayer, KS; 7 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry, and a brother Lloyd Hoggatt.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1 am at the Thayer Christian Church. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 6-8 pm at the Thayer Christian Church. Memorials have been suggested to the Thayer Christian Church Preschool and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
