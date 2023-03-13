On March 11, 2023, a bright beacon of light was sadly extinguished with the death of Michele Lynette (Werner) Jeffrey. Michele was badgered by cancer for 7 years before the disease ended her life at the age of 55. Throughout her health challenge she never lost her ability to positively affect the world and people around her.
She was born February 14, 1968, in Chanute, Kansas, the daughter of Martin “Pete” and Leona (Chandler) Werner.
Michele graduated from Chanute High School in 1986. She graduated from Crum’s Beauty College in Manhattan and also attended Metropolitan State University in Denver, CO.
Michele found joy working within the arts. Her natural ability to coordinate color and space led her into a satisfying career that began with framing of art pieces and interior design accessories. She transitioned that start into a corporate art consultation business assisting with the acquisition and installations of art pieces for health care facilities, hotels and restaurants.
Her personal life revolved around generosity. Fostering and adopting three children, volunteering her time for veteran’s groups, school activities, coaching kids’ sports, educational surrogacy for the foster system and making sure many dogs had a home were just a few of the positive impacts Michele has left upon the world. She enjoyed hosting parties and events for a good cause and just the pleasure of enjoying people. She delighted in trips to Vegas, tailgating at football games, and travel of all sorts. She made sure the people she loved slowed down occasionally to appreciate the beauty all around us.
On October 17, 1987, in Chanute, Kansas, she was married to Scott Jeffrey. Scott survives of the home. Additional survivors include her three children: Andrea Jeffrey of Cleveland, OH, Kevin Jeffrey of Abilene, KS, and Christopher Jeffrey of Denver, CO; her mother Leona Werner of Chanute; her brother Martin “Marty” Werner and his wife, Stacy; Scott’s parents Gerry and Sharon Jeffrey; Scott’s sister Kristal Forrester and her husband, Wil; and one nephew Nolan Werner and one niece Hana Forrester.
Michele was preceded in death by her father Martin “Pete” Werner.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Friday, March 17, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with the Reverend Dr. Dennis Ackerman officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 am Saturday, March 18 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. There will be another celebration of her life for her friends in Montrose, Colorado, at the Bridges at 5 pm on March 30th, Michele would want everyone to be comfortable so please dress in casual attire.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
The family request no flowers. Memorial contributions in Michele’s memory to the American Cancer Society to Michele’s fund to battle ovarian cancer may be made through the following link: https://raiseyourway.donordrive.com/campaign/micheleswarrior
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, is assisting the family with arrangements.
