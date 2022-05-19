Memorial services for Ines L. Riegle, 86, Lawrence, will be held 10 am Monday, May 23, 2022, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Ines passed away on Saturday, May14, 2022, at LMH Health.
Ines was born on February 4, 1936, in Chanute, KS, the daughter of Beauford M. and Alverena (Fegel) Eastburn.
She retired as Credit Manager at KPL. After she retired, she was an office manager for Theatre Lawrence for 10 years.
She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Lawrence.
She married Jack Riegle on June 13, 1954, in Chanute. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2016.
Survivors include sons, Steven Riegle and his wife, Karen Riegle, and Warren M. Riegle.
She was preceded in death by her brother Earl “Dean” Eastburn.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ines’ name to Theatre Lawrence and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
